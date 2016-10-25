Verratti not leaving PSG - agent

Marco Verratti's agent has dismissed suggestions that the Italy international is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain following reports of a bust-up with coach Unai Emery.

Verratti was substituted after 59 minutes during the goalless draw with Marseille on Sunday and appeared to react badly, exchanging words with Emery on the touchline.

Following the confrontation, it has been suggested that the 23-year-old is being courted by Juventus and AC Milan, but his agent Donato Di Campli is certain that he will not be moving in the near future.

"Marco wants to win the Champions League in Paris, for now he absolutely won't move," he told Premium Sport.

"What bothered me was the reaction of the French radio and television commentators, not the club which has put him at the centre of their project and not the coach.

"Marco deserves respect."