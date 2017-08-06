Verratti: There was Barca contact but I'm staying at PSG

Marco Verratti admitted there was "something" with Barcelona after deciding to stay with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, while he denied Neymar's arrival influenced his decision.

Barca made no secret of their interest in Italy international midfielder Verratti, who was reportedly ready to quit PSG in his search for Champions League glory.

A move never materialised as PSG raided Barca, activating Neymar's €222million release clause, and Verratti – under contract until 2021 – insisted he is happy in the French capital.

"Barcelona? There was something, but that was as far as it went," Verratti said in quotes attributed to Sky Sport Italia. "We didn't have any other negotiations.

"I decided to stay on this path and I'm happy for it. Did Neymar change my mind? I did way before.

"I never knew that Neymar would come here."

Verratti – who dropped agent Donato Di Campli to join Mino Raiola's roster of superstars amid the ongoing speculation regarding a move to Barca – played the full 90 minutes as PSG opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-0 win at home to newly-promoted Amiens on Saturday.