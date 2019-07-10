Agent of Manchester United defender admits big club interest as Barcelona lurk

The Catalan giants had hoped to bring in the Ajax captain before being beaten to the punch by Juventus, who are closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo believes that Barça gave up hope of signing the Dutchman over a month ago and have identified Lindelof as a Plan B.

Camp Nou officials have made several enquiries to the Premier League club for the Sweden international, but have been told on each occasion that the centre-back is not for sale.

The La Liga outfit continue to wait for United to agree to sit down and talk about a possible deal.

The outlet contacted Hasan Cetinkaya, an agent who represents new Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong as well as Lindelof, about Barça's interest.

“Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club," he said.

Lindelof is currently in Australia with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad on the first leg of their pre-season tour.

