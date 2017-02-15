Vidal not planning on swapping Bayern for Chelsea to reunite with Conte

Arturo Vidal has no intention of a reunion with Antonio Conte at Chelsea because he says there is no reason for him to leave Bayern Munich.

The Chile international spent three years playing under Conte's tutelage at Juventus, with the club winning the Serie A title in each season.

Conte is reportedly already in the process of drawing up a list of transfer targets at Stamford Bridge for the close-season and there have been suggestions that Vidal - who swapped Turin for Bayern Munich in 2015 - is high on his list.

However, the 29-year-old sees his long-term future in the Bundesliga and not in the Premier League.

"These are just rumours that are emerging quickly," he told Sport Bild.

"After all, I played three very successful years under coach Conte at Juventus.

"But there is no reason for me to leave Bayern. I wear this jersey with pride. I feel happy, my wife feels happy, and the children are happy. And I still have big goals in Munich."