Vidal: Sanchez to Manchester City reports were made up

Alexis Sanchez did not agree a deal to join Manchester City from Arsenal, according to Chile team-mate Arturo Vidal.

Sanchez started in a World Cup qualifier for Chile against Paraguay on Thursday, but his side collapsed to a shock 3-0 home loss with Vidal scoring a spectacular own goal.

Reports in Britain had suggested Sanchez had signed a contract with City on transfer deadline day on Thursday, with Arsenal moving for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as his replacement, only for both deals to fall through.

But Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal suggested that was not the case and he also denied claims Sanchez had informed his international colleagues of an impending move.

"To whom? No, no, to nobody," Vidal told reporters after the match. "Not to me. I don't think so.

"I think it was all made up because he was very focused on today's game."

Defeat to Paraguay leaves Chile in fourth place in World Cup qualification and Vidal denied Sanchez was distracted by talk about his future.

"No, no. I don't know. I don't know," Vidal said. "I think I have to see the game first before I can speak about that.

"I think today's result was undeserved. We were always in control, but in the end they got the three points."