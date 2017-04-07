Video: a free-kick Ronaldo would be proud of from Mauricio Lemos of Las Palmas

Las Palmas lost 3-1 at Eibar on Thursday night, with former Manchester United forward Bebe getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

But the best goal of the game would be the Las Palmas consolation in the 62nd minute through Mauricio Lemos, who scored his fifth goal of the season with a free-kick reminiscent of a former United great (not Bebe).

With the Canary Islanders 2-0 down, Jonathan Viera was bought down by Florian Lejeune around 30-yards from goal. Lemos stepped up to take the set-piece and, using the side of his right foot, viciously curled the ball into the top-right corner.

Eibar goalkeeper Yoel was still flying past the ball after it hit the net such was the power on the shot. The strike was the young Uruguayan's third free-kick goal of the season, more than any other player in La Liga.

That was as good as it got for Las Palmas at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium though. Eibar's 3-1 victory saw them create some distance in eighth place, while Las Palmas remain in 13th with just eight games of the season left to play.

