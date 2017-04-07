Brazilian club Fluminense de Feira advertise supermarket goods on their shirts

For their game at Vitoria on Wednesday night, the club's players wore special shirts which replaced each player’s shirt number for product prices.

Special deals on shampoo, soda and pizza were just three of the wide array of items to be promoted.

The club’s star man Fernando Sobral, was donning the 10,98 (reales and centavos) pizza shirt. Not that the shirts brought the Bahia-based team any luck, as they lost 6-0.

It would be interesting to know if the players had any say over what item they had on the back. Who wants to promote cut-price bog roll?

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com