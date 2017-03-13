Video: Ex-Man United full-back Patrice Evra loves Mondays much more than you

A quick scan through the former Manchester United defender’s Instagram shows he is clearly a glass-half-full type of guy.

He’s also an avid singer, particularly in his car... and specifically on Mondays.

Having already dressed up as a panda and performed renditions of Dr Dre’s What’s The Difference, and Bobby McFerrin’s Don’t Worry Be Happy in recent weeks, Evra is back with his latest instalment.

The 33-year-old tests his vocal ability to the limit with The Contours’ hit track Do You Love Me? – and there are plenty of dance moves to enjoy as well.

“Don’t punch your girlfriend in the throat if she starts smiling,” he writes on the caption. Sound advice, Patrice.

