Video: Ex-Man United full-back Patrice Evra loves Mondays much more than you
Hate the start of the week? Well, the ever-amusing Frenchman does his best to put a stop to that.
A quick scan through the former Manchester United defender’s Instagram shows he is clearly a glass-half-full type of guy.
He’s also an avid singer, particularly in his car... and specifically on Mondays.
Having already dressed up as a panda and performed renditions of Dr Dre’s What’s The Difference, and Bobby McFerrin’s Don’t Worry Be Happy in recent weeks, Evra is back with his latest instalment.
The 33-year-old tests his vocal ability to the limit with The Contours’ hit track Do You Love Me? – and there are plenty of dance moves to enjoy as well.
“Don’t punch your girlfriend in the throat if she starts smiling,” he writes on the caption. Sound advice, Patrice.
