Video: ICYMI Emmanuel Ledesma scored a naughty chip for New York Cosmos

The Cosmos saw off San Franciso Deltas in a tight affair at Kezar Stadium, with the game needing a bit of magic for the deadlock to be broken.

Emmanuel Ledesma was the man to provide the spark as he scored a superb chip in the 69th minute. The goal was the 28-year-old's first in the NASL and in a New York Cosmos shirt after he joined the club at the end of March.

Ledesma picked up a pass from Javi Marquez on the edge of the area, before having the audacity to chip goalkeeper Romuald Peiser, which left the Frenchman rooted to his spot.

Delicious.

