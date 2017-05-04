Video: ICYMI Emmanuel Ledesma scored a naughty chip for New York Cosmos
The former Middlesbrough midfielder made a great first impression on his NASL debut for the New York Cosmos
The Cosmos saw off San Franciso Deltas in a tight affair at Kezar Stadium, with the game needing a bit of magic for the deadlock to be broken.
Emmanuel Ledesma was the man to provide the spark as he scored a superb chip in the 69th minute. The goal was the 28-year-old's first in the NASL and in a New York Cosmos shirt after he joined the club at the end of March.
Ledesma picked up a pass from Javi Marquez on the edge of the area, before having the audacity to chip goalkeeper Romuald Peiser, which left the Frenchman rooted to his spot.
Delicious.
