Video: Kazuyoshi Miura becomes oldest-ever goalscorer in professional football

Former Japan striker 'King Kaz' scored the 40th-minute winner in Yokohama's 1-0 defeat of Thespa Kusatsu in Japan’s second tier on Saturday.

Miura marked it with a fine celebration and was also named man of the match, which is certainly hard to dispute.

Miura is already professional football's oldest-ever player having beaten Stanley Matthews' record earlier this month. He started his career with Brazilian side Santos in 1986 and has since won 89 caps for Japan, although he's never featured at a World Cup for the Samurai Blue.

"I'm glad to contribute to a win," said Miura, who is in his 32nd season as a professional footballer. "I'm always looking to score but had a good feeling about today's game."

