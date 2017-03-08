Video: PSG players have proved that even their rondos are better than Barcelona's

In a possession drill that Barcelona are famed for doing best, their Champions League opponents have adapted the routine to their own taste.

With Adrien Rabiot, Serge Aurier and Layvin Kurzawa all joining hands in the middle of a 17-man linked circle, the trio try their very best to intercept the ball.

The mood is jovial – and you can hardly blame them with a 4-0 lead heading into Wednesday night's second leg at the Camp Nou.

A rondo with a twist. Well played, @PSG_English! #UCLpic.twitter.com/H4KRESiUoo

— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2017

