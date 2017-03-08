Video: PSG players have proved that even their rondos are better than Barcelona's
The French side are clearly in good spirits heading into their Champions League last 16 second leg against the Catalans on Wednesday night.
IN OTHER NEWS...
In a possession drill that Barcelona are famed for doing best, their Champions League opponents have adapted the routine to their own taste.
With Adrien Rabiot, Serge Aurier and Layvin Kurzawa all joining hands in the middle of a 17-man linked circle, the trio try their very best to intercept the ball.
The mood is jovial – and you can hardly blame them with a 4-0 lead heading into Wednesday night's second leg at the Camp Nou.
A rondo with a twist. Well played, @PSG_English! #UCLpic.twitter.com/H4KRESiUoo
— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.