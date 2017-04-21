Video: Gracious Schalke play Ajax's song 'Three Little Birds' after losing to them in Europa League

Schalke exited the Europa League after suffering a tough loss to their Dutch counterparts on Thursday, yet the German club still had the grace and humility to play Ajax fans' adopted song after the final whistle.

The two-legged quarter-final was dramatic: Ajax were 2-0 up going into the second leg, but Schalke claimed the return game 2-0 to take it to extra time.

There were three goals in the additional 30 minutes; Schalke took the lead through Daniel Caligiuri, but second-half extra-time strikes from Nick Viergever and Amin Younes swung it to the Eredivisie club's favour and they progressed to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Yet instead of Schalke being downcast about what had unfolded, the Bundesliga side took the decision to blast out Ajax terrace favourite Three Little Birds for the away fans to sing along to after the final whistle.

Das ist groß! @s04 spielt nach Abpfiff "Three Little Birds" für die #Ajax-Anhänger und der komplette Block singt mit. #S04AJA#UEL#S04pic.twitter.com/hi4uo1UKcc

— Dominik Stahl (@Steelfrage) April 20, 2017

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com