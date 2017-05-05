Video: Unbelievably bad clearance results in own goal in Ukraine

Obolon-Brovar won a game against Bukovyna via an own goal from the Ukrainian midfielder, Boychuk.

In the 88th minute of the Persha Liga clash, goalkeeper Oleh Mozil parried away a low cross into the box. But Boychuk, who probably had time to turn on the ball, had other ideas as he smashed the ball into his own net.

He may have been looking to clear behind for a corner, but he was not even close to getting the accuracy right.

The 23-year-old put his head in his hands straight away afterwards, but it's hard to feel sorry for him when the clearance wasthatbad.

