Video: Chelsea U21 coach Adi Viveash scores casual chip in training

Adi Viveash, who's been in charge of the U21s since the start of the 2014/15 season, has seen the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Reuben Loftus-Cheek pass through the youth system.

And now the 47-year-old, who had a playing career predominantly in the lower leagues of English football, has been turning the style on in training.

In what looked to be a full-throttle affair involving a group of the U21 players in a small match at Chelsea's Cobham training ground, Viveash scored an incredibly casual chip with one simple touch of the ball.

Begins at 2:40

The celebration was almost as good.

