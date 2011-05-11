Videoton win first Hungarian championship

The club, founded in 1941, hold an unassailable eight point lead over Paks with two matches remaining.

Two goals in the final 15 minutes from substitutes Attila Polonkai and Denes Szakaly started the Videoton celebrations after Miroslav Grumic had cancelled out Serbian striker Nemanja Nikolic's opener for the hosts.

Their success makes up for last season's near miss when defeat to Gyor in their final game allowed Debrecen to clinch the title.

Videoton's most memorable season before this one came in 1984/85 when they reached the UEFA Cup Final, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid despite winning 1-0 at the Bernabeu.