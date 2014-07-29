Vidic adapting to different style at Inter

The Serbia international moved to Serie A on a free transfer at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford.

Inter - currently taking part in the pre-season International Champions Cup in the United States - head into the new campaign looking to improve upon their fifth-placed finish last term, and the 32-year-old defender concedes he is still becoming accustomed to his new surroundings.

"From the atmosphere with my team-mates to the methods of work, from the language to the cooking, everything is new for me," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There's greater attention to detail, to the tactics. Perhaps over there [in England] there was more intensity, more exercises on speed. But you work hard anyway.

"Maybe later playing in a three-man defence will be easier, but I have to adapt and it takes a bit of time.

"[At] the weekend against Real Madrid [in the International Champions Cup] we did pretty well. Beside their goal, they did not have many chances."

With some questioning whether he is past his peak, Vidic believes that all he can do is train to the best of his ability and impress his new coach, Walter Mazzarri.

"Are my best years behind me? This can only be known in the field," he added. "I am trying to prepare myself to the maximum, then we will judge.

"Am I able to play two games a week? Mazzarri will decide."

Vidic also brushed aside suggestions that he would have remained at United had he known Louis van Gaal was in line to take over from David Moyes.

He also revealed that he had turned to former Serbia captain and Inter stalwart Dejan Stankovic to help him decide over his possible move to Milan.

"It is useless to look to the past," he said. "I decided in one day and I am sure that I made the right choice.

"Did I lean on Dejan Stankovic for advice? Much. 'Deki' has been at Inter since I had been at Manchester United and had only good memories.

"Now that I am here I can say that he was right."