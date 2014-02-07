Vidic to leave Man United at end of the season

The 32-year-old centre-back was reportedly angered by the club's refusal to offer him a contract renewal, and just days after the transfer window shut, the Serbian has shown his hand, declaring that the current Premier League season will be his last at Old Trafford.

The towering, injury-prone defender is rumoured to be headed to Italy, with Juventus, Inter Milan and Fiorentina all reportedly interested, and Vidic confirmed he will not play for another English club.



"It's the last year of my contract and I have had eight wonderful years here. My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career," Vidic told United's website.



"I never could have imagined winning 15 trophies and I will certainly never forget that fantastic night in Moscow (when United won the UEFA Champions League), memories that will live with me and the fans forever.

"However, I have decided that I will move on at the end of this season. I want to challenge myself again and try to make the best of myself in the coming years.



"I'm not considering staying in England as the only club I ever wanted to play for here is Manchester United and I was lucky enough to be part of this club for so many years. I've got a few options to move on and I will choose the right one for me and for my family.



"I am now going to focus all my efforts on playing for Manchester United and do the best I can for the team until the end of the season. I hope this stops any further speculation about my future."



Vidic's eight years United has been littered with trophies, notably five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the Champions League crown in 2007-08.