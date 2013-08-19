Villas-Boas coy on Tottenham transfer plans

The Portuguese manager was busy in the close-season, bringing in Brazil international midfielder Paulinho, Frenchman Etienne Capoue and Belgian winger Nacer Chadli, as well as striker Roberto Soldado for a club-record fee.

Villas-Boas is reportedly interested in bolstering his squad further with another defender ahead of the September 2 deadline, especially after Danny Rose had to be replaced in their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday due to a thigh problem.

However, the 35-year-old kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his plans after the match at Selhurst Park.

"We have options in defence, we still have (Kyle) Naughton, we have (Younes) Kaboul coming back, we have Zeki Fryers who did very well in pre-season," he said.

"I think we are covered, we might (buy) we haven’t decided yet bearing in mind Fryers' progression."

Soldado set about repaying some of his reported £26million price tag by scoring the winner from the penalty spot in his Tottenham's Premier League opener.

And Villas-Boas was effusive in his praise for the Spain international.

"His career speaks for himself," he added,

"To see him so confident to step up and put it to the same side that he scored against Espanyol was important for us. He created some chances, and it was good to see the hungriness for goal he has."