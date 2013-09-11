Villas-Boas doubtful of Tottenham title chances

A number of high-profile players joined Tottenham during the transfer window, while talisman Gareth Bale sealed his protracted word-record move to Real Madrid.

While Villas-Boas is delighted with the club's recruitment drive, which has seen the likes of Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela and Paulinho arrive at White Hart Lane, he knows it will take time for his new-look team to gel after winning two of their three opening Premier League games this season.

"The circumstances are difficult," he told Sky Sports News.

"The investment that we have made raises expectations in people but what we have to do is create a team that bonds together.

"That takes time and we see that our opponents are one step ahead as they have players who have been together for many years; that is an advantage that we don't have.

"I think we have invested a lot in young players that have real potential. Obviously we will have to work with them to make sure they develop into the world stars that we think they can become.

"All of them have great ambition to succeed and win titles which is one of the criteria that we wanted. Now it is about creating a team that bonds together and assumes the responsibility of winning those titles.

"This is what we have now and hopefully we can get a good response."

Soldado has wasted little time making an impact following his move from Valencia, scoring four goals in all competitions for Tottenham.

Tottenham resume their Premier League season at home against Norwich City on Saturday desperate to bounce back from their 1-0 derby defeat to Arsenal prior to the international break.