Villa's problems worse now - Lambert

Former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert believes matters at the struggling club have worsened since his departure.

Lambert, now in charge at Blackburn, was sacked in February after almost three years at the helm at Villa Park.

Tim Sherwood replaced him before departing, with Remi Garde now in charge of the league's bottom club.

Lambert feels there are major problems at Villa, more than just the players and manager.

"It's probably got worse. I think they have spent more money as well - that is probably why people are finding it hard to understand," he told Sky Sports.

"They have spent a lot of money and are still worse off and I think that there is something wrong there. It can't just all be the players' and the manager's fault. I think there are some other things wrong there."

Villa are 10 points from safety ahead of hosting West Ham on Boxing Day, with their winless run in the league stretching to 16 matches.

Lambert said Garde has a huge task ahead of him.

"Remi has come in at a very difficult time and has found some problems that I incurred as well, probably a little more," he said.

"Hopefully he can get them out of that position - but it will be tough."