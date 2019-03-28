Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment at Manchester United is terrible news for Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United unveiled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on Thursday – and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will not be happy with the news.

United have handed Solskjaer the job on a full-time basis after he impressed as caretaker boss, guiding the club into the Champions League quarter-finals and back into top-four contention in the Premier League.

The appointment has been met with positivity by United supporters, who have seen their team win 14 of 19 matches since Jose Mourinho’s departure.

However, Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk is probably not quite as happy – he might now be forced to find a new home.

The Dutchman and his family have been renting a five-bedroom mansion in Alderley Edge which is owned by the United manager.

But Solskjaer now intends to bring his family over from Norway and move into the house he previously lived in while in charge of United’s reserve team.

"We've really enjoyed the last eight years living in Norway," Solskjaer said in an interview with Manchester United.

"It's going to be a change for them but we're looking forward to it. The six months that we agreed on [when initially taking the job on until the end of the season] as a family we agreed to do it separately, as there was no need or use to move them over. That's gone now. Now we're moving together.

"We built a house, or I started it in 2007, but finally maybe in 2019 we can move into it - that's long planning!"

Solskjaer joked earlier this month that Van Dijk would be “evicted” should he be made United’s permanent boss, but the Manchester Evening News report that he will likely allow the Liverpool man to stay put until the summer.

