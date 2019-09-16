Virgil van Dijk: Spanish reports say Real Madrid and Barcelona ready to fight for Liverpool centre-back

Real Madrid and Barcelona could battle it out for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk next summer.

According to AS, the two La Liga giants are interested in prising the Dutchman away from Anfield at the end of the season.

Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool's defence since his arrival in January 2018, winning the Champions League last term and establishing himself as one of the world's top centre-halves en route.

Madrid and Barcelona are both reportedly keen to test the Reds' resolve as they look to improve their backlines and re-establish themselves as the top teams in European football.

Van Dijk would not come cheap, however, with Liverpool having paid £75m - a world-record fee for a defender at the time - to acquire him from Southampton.

The Holland international is contracted to the Merseyside outfit until 2023.

READ MORE...

9 things you might not have known about this season's Champions League

Who would play every Premier League manager if they were cast in a Hollywood film?

10 players who came to the Premier League too early