Vukojevic retires from international football

The 30-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in all three of Croatia's matches at the FIFA World Cup, which they exited after the group stages.

Vukojevic played 55 times for his country, which included appearances at both UEFA Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

In a statement released by the Croatian Football Federation, Vukojevic said: "In this very emotional moment for me, I would like to thank the Croatian Football Federation for everything that was done for the national team, to our loyal supporters that have always stood by our side.

"(I would also like to thank) former managers Slaven Bilic and Igor Stimac for everything they have done for the national team and me personally, for all of my team-mates with whom I have fought for Croatia's victories, and to the entire Croatian public.

"I will always remember my international career, our national team remains at a special place in my heart. I wish Croatia a successful future, starting at the European Championships (in) 2016."

Vukojevic – who plays club football for Dynamo Kiev - scored four goals for Croatia in his career.