Vuoso brace helps America sink Santos

America's "Eagles" edged to within a point of title holders Toluca in the top two places in Group Two. Toluca won 2-1 away to Morelia.

Vuoso, a naturalized Mexican who has played a handful of games for his adopted country, scored in the 23rd and 30th minutes against his former team in a match in which all five goals came in the first half.

America then hung for the win on a man short for the final half hour after Brazilian substitute midfielder Rosinei was sent off.

Peru striker Johan Fano scored twice in two minutes as Atlante came from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Pumas UNAM preventing the team from the capital from climbing to second in Group Three.

On Saturday, Monterrey clung to their unbeaten record and top place in Group One when they held Queretaro 0-0 away after a controversial incident late in the game.

A shot from outside the box by the home side's Uruguayan forward Sergio Orteman in the 83rd minute came down off the bar and appeared to cross the line but the linesman signaled no goal.

Atlas won for the first timed in the championship, 1-0 at home in Guadalajara against Puebla.

Group Three leaders Cruz Azul had a run of five wins ended in a 2-1 defeat at Necaxa on Friday.

The top two teams in the three groups and the next two best placed teams at the end of the 17-match round-robin phase qualify for the knockout stage.