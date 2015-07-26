Walcott deal 'closer', says Wenger

Theo Walcott is close to signing his new contract at Arsenal, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the coming season, having signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2013.

Speculation surrounding his future has rumbled on and, while Walcott is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, Wenger says he is hopeful terms can be agreed.

"We're getting closer and closer. Hopefully we can finalise it very soon," said the Frenchman, who was also quizzed on the lack of striking arrivals in the close-season.

"I can understand this question because we are in the transfer period but I can only repeat what I already said. I would not like it to be too detrimental."

Walcott scored the only goal of the game on Sunday as Arsenal beat Wolfsburg to claim the Emirates Cup following a 6-0 hammering of Lyon a day earlier.

Playing in his preferred position up front, Walcott's winner was no surprise to Wenger.

"I’ve always said that he’s a goalscorer," he continued.

"He has the movement, he has the timing of the run, the speed for the finishing, and he has an eye for taking his chances at the right moments.

"When he gets into these positions he finishes well. Yesterday he nearly scored when he came on as a substitute, today he scored. I believe that Theo will score goals."