Wales can make it difficult for anyone at Euro 2016 - Chester

Defender James Chester insisted Wales do not fear anyone with star Gareth Bale in the team as they gear up for the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Wales advanced to the knockout round of the tournament as Group B winners, with a fixture against one of the best third-placed teams looming on Saturday.

It remains to be seen who Wales will face for a spot in the quarter-finals, thought it will become a lot clearer after Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Chester and Co. are confident in their ability against anyone in the competition.

Of the possible upcoming fixtures, Chester said: "It's far too confusing for me.

"I just go where I'm told and if we perform like we did against Russia and keep clean sheets, which is another bonus, then we're confident that we can make it difficult for anybody.

"The way we dug in for the game and to lose so late on against England was a big kick in the stomach. But we knew that result wouldn't define the group.

"I said after the England game from what we'd seen of Russia I was confident we could get something from the game and that proved to be correct."

Bale, unsurprisingly, has played a leading role for Wales in France.

The Real Madrid winger scored in the 3-0 win over Russia, taking his Euro 2016 tally to three goals.

Bale is now fourth on Wales' all-time scoring list, just six shy of record-holder Ian Rush and Chester doubts "there's a better player individually than Gareth in the tournament".

"We know how fortunate we are to have him in our team and if we can keep clean sheets then we know we give ourselves a real good chance," the 27-year-old added.

"I can't speak for any of the other top players in the tournament - I don't know them - but Gareth is very passionate about playing for the national team.

"He turns up pretty much every time we have a game, which some of the top players maybe don't do.

"I think it's an environment that he really enjoys and we all get on really well together. As big a superstar as he is, he's still one of the lads."