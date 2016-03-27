Wales would be 'crazy' to lose Coleman - Gunter

Chris Gunter is determined for Wales to keep Chris Coleman, saying it would be "crazy" for the country to lose their manager.

Coleman guided the Welsh to their first major finals appearance in 58 years as they look ahead to Euro 2016 but the 45-year-old is no certainty to remain at the helm beyond the tournament in France as contract talks stall with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

The former Fulham and Real Sociedad boss is out of contract after Euro 2016 and he has admitted the parties are "apart" in negotiations.

And with uncertainty surrounding Coleman, Welsh defender Gunter is keen for the manager to prolong his tenure.

"I'm sure if you asked every player they would love the manager to stay," said Gunter ahead of Monday's international friendly against Ukraine.

"I'm sure the FA are doing everything they can to make sure he stays because it would be crazy if we lost our manager after what's happened over the last two years.

"His record and what he's done stands alone of what we've achieved. He's been a bigger part of that than probably any single player.

"I've seen the quotes where he said it won't affect the summer. He's right because all focus will be on the tournament but hopefully he is the man to lead us to the World Cup after that.

"What he's done and the respect he has from every single player is unique. I've never seen a group of players where every single one respects the manager as we do."