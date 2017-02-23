Wanna play in LA? Galaxy hold pro trials in Manchester and London

LA Galaxy II announced on Wednesday that the club will be hosting two separate open try-outs for the first time in England this summer, one in London and the other in Manchester.

LA Galaxy II is the club's youth reserve team, but MLS' strict registration and salary cap rules means plenty of opportunity to play for the senior team.

A minimum of five players from each trial will be flown out to Los Angeles to train at the StubHub Center for a further week of trials.

"We are looking forward to seeing new players in England and have organized this event to expand our efforts to identify talents," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Mike Muñoz.

"We hope to find young, talented players that can enter our organization through Galaxy II and work their way up to the first team.

"Scouting for Galaxy II will give us a chance to evaluate numerous players, including hidden gems that may not have agents, players without a fair chance in the past, first time pros, or young pros who are not under contract."

So if you fancy trying to earn a professional contract in Major League Soccer and are willing to pay the $185 (£150) registration fee, now's your chance.

The Galaxy have already held four open try-outs in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Tokyo ahead of the 2017 season. If you don't believe us, watch the video below.

