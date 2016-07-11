Ward extends Liverpool contract, joins Huddersfield on loan

Danny Ward has been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Liverpool, before joining Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

Liverpool announced the deal on Monday following Ward's participation at Euro 2016 with Wales, where they suffered a semi-final elimination at the hands of Portugal.

While Ward was chosen as a second-choice goalkeeper, he started in their opening Group B game - a 2-1 win over Slovakia - before Wayne Hennessey recovered from his back injury.

Ward will now link up with Huddersfield coach David Wagner, who worked with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

"I've spoken before about using the loan market to bring special talent to the club and Danny is another great example of this, following closely on from Aaron Mooy's arrival. That is why there was such strong competition to take Danny," Wagner said.



"I would like to thank Liverpool for the help the staff at the club have given us in allowing Danny to join us.



"Danny is a goalkeeper that Liverpool rates very highly, which is why he has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

"He did very well out on loan last season and I believe we can help him take the next step in his career this season, so he will return to Liverpool a better goalkeeper."

Ward, who joined Liverpool from Wrexham in 2012, has made two Premier League appearances for the Anfield club.