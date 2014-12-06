Warnock talks up attacking Palace trio

Palace dominated for large spells of the first half at White Hart Lane and held firm in the second to secure an impressive away Premier League point.

Jason Puncheon almost netted a late winner, but Warnock reserved special praise for the attacking trio of Chamakh, Bolasie and Zaha.

While Chamakh operated well as the lone striker, the trickery of Bolasie and Zaha posed a constant danger for Spurs' full-backs.

"Man-of-the-match for me was Chamakh. I thought he covered every blade of grass," Warnock explained.

"As a journalist you'd have given it Bolasie, wouldn't you? But I see what Chamakh does for the whole team and I thought he was outstanding.

"It's a manager's man-of-the-match but Bolasie, what can you say about Bolasie? Wilfried's never worked as hard either so I was pleased with both them lads.

"There were two or three bits of skill that you'd never see at Barcelona or Real Madrid would you?

"I mean Yannick's first and Wilfried's step-in - both from a similar position - I couldn't see how they did it even looking back."

With West Brom and Sunderland both drawing, Palace remain 15th and Warnock felt his team showed enough endeavour to clinch all three points.

However, he also expressed pleasure as Palace continued a theme of picking up points against those teams in the upper reaches of the Premier League.

Asked if he was disappointed with the draw, he added: "Oh God, I am. The opportunity was to come to White Hart Lane and get three points.

"But when the chips are down, we're that kind of club, we love to prove people wrong.

"When we play teams that are supposed to beat us we probably enjoy those games more. We've had some great chances, if one of the top teams had our chances they would have won three or four nil."