Warnock wants relegated Cardiff to invest in squad

Neil Warnock ends his Premier League career on Sunday determined to get the financial promises he believes are essential for Cardiff to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

Relegated Cardiff conclude their season at Manchester United on Sunday, with Warnock having received the backing of owner Vincent Tan ahead of boardroom talks on the way forward for the club.

The Malaysian businessman said this week that he wants Warnock to stay and for the 70-year-old to attempt to extend his own record of promotions as a manager to nine.

But Warnock, who has one year left on his current Cardiff deal, wants assurances that the club will “think big” this summer when it comes to player investment.

Warnock is to have talks with chairman Mehmet Dalman and chief executive Ken Choo on Monday to discuss next season’s strategy, while Tan could also be present at the meeting.

“We’re having a full day together discussing all aspects of the club,” Warnock said.

“I’m aware of what Vincent’s said, but I’ve got my own idea what I want to say to them and try to help the club forward.

“We will need two or three good signings to get us there. Without the players I think we’ll be one of a number of teams, but if we get two or three good players in I think we could set off the season on a high and continue throughout.

“It could be an exciting time and it would be nice for me to leave them in the top flight.

“I think we’ve arrived as a football club this year. We’re a big club and we’ve got to think big now.”

Warnock began his managerial career at Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 after being involved in Sunday League football coaching.

Cardiff is his 15th different club and Warnock has said that, whatever happens this summer, he will be managing somewhere next season.

“I know it will be my last game on Sunday in the Premier League,” he said.

“But when I look back to Gainsborough Trinity, a young manager with ambitions at the bottom rungs (of the league), I used to wake up in the middle of the night and imagine my ambitions written on the ceiling.

“The main one was to manage at the top level and the other was to try and take a team to Wembley.

“They were my dreams and now to be in my 40th year, I just find it incredible.

“Yes I’ve got relegated and I’m sure I’ll get cast with that, but I think in the circumstances I’ve had a fabulous career.”

Loan pair Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa will miss the Old Trafford finale through injury and have played their final games for Cardiff.

Arter has been on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, with fellow midfielder Camarasa on a similar deal from Real Betis.

“I would imagine so,” Warnock said when asked if the pair had been involved for the last time.

“I’m sure Victor’s got a bright future ahead of him and we thank Harry for all his efforts this season.

“Both of them have been really good signings.”