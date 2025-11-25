Who are the commentators and pundits for Chelsea vs Barcelona on Amazon Prime?

The 2025-26 Champions League is being shown on Amazon Prime Video

The Champions League is back on Amazon Prime this week with familiar foes Chelsea and Barcelona renewing hostilities at Stamford Bridge

Prime Video takes its pick of the fixtures from Europe's leading club competition and for Gameweek 5 offering the cameras are on their way to west London as two former European champions meet.

Remember, all you need is an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to watch the match – TNT Sports will be broadcasting the other fixtures throughout the opening matchday.

Amazon Prime's line-up

Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola will be on punditry duty for Amazon Prime (Image credit: Alamy)

Amazon will have a star-studded panel on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, with Gabby Logan at the helm.

She'll be joined by an eclectic punditry crew boasting Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, ex-Manchester United star Wayne Rooney and two former Chelsea strikers, Gianfranco Zola and Daniel Sturridge.

Jon Champion is your commentator for Chelsea vs Barcelona and Alan Shearer will be offering his expert insight on co-comms.

Reporters Alex Aljoe and Gabriel Clarke will be on hand with pitchside and tunnel interviews throughout the Amazon Prime coverage from west London.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SEE ALSO | How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV details

Chelsea's predicted line-up

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea picked up a valuable 2-0 away win against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday with Pedro Neto and captain Enzo Fernandez scoring in either half.

Andrey Santos got the nod in midfield with Fernandez, while Neto and Jamie Gittens flanked Joao Pedro and striker Liam Delap.

Cole Palmer is not yet ready to return but isn't expected to be too far away.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video's Champions League coverage?

A new broadcast option called Prime Vision is available to fans this season, offering viewers real-time stats, graphics, and AI-driven analysis.

Previously used in NFL broadcasts, Prime Vision is designed to offer fans a deeper look into the tactical and analytical aspects of the game, should they wish to access them, via several key features outlined below:

Physical Insights: Viewers will be able to track and compare players' physical output in real-time. This includes metrics such as running speed, jump height, and shot speed.

Player ID: Whichever player is in possession, a name-slate will appear above their head in real-time, useful for identifying players in lesser-known teams.

Tactical Map: This view allows fans to see all 22 players' positions on the field in real-time, offering the same perspective as the coaching staff.

Momentum: Below the Tactical Map, a momentum bar uses an AI model to predict which team has the best chance of scoring in the next 10 seconds.

Advanced Analytics: Amazon Prime coverage will feature advanced metrics to bring viewers more info than ever before. This includes live Expected Goals (xG) data, shot quality (xGOT), and expected pass (xPass), among others.

Passing Options: Using a player's position and direction, Prime Vision highlights the three most likely passing options available to them.