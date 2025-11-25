Ex-Newcastle United star turns down World Cup call-up as nationality confusion revealed

Allan Saint-Maximin in action for Club America this season

FIFA's expanded 48-team World Cup in North America next summer promises to be the showpiece of the men's footballing calendar for 2026.

With tournament debutants and countries such as Scotland, Austria and Norway returning to the competition for the first time in 28 years, there will be a great sense of occasion in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While 42 teams have already booked their spot at the Finals, six places are left up for grabs, via the intercontinental and UEFA play-off routes.

Haiti will not benefit from ex-Newcastle star's presence at World Cup

One nation who at the beginning of the qualifying cycle may have hoped to be included in the play-off section, but has instead overachieved, is CONCACAF side Haiti.

The island nation are returning to the FIFA World Cup for only their second appearance, and a first in over 50 years, after topping their qualifying group.

Despite being drawn alongside Honduras and Costa Rica, each of whom has appeared at the tournament in recent editions, Haiti secured top spot and a place at the Finals.

The Haitian squad includes the likes of Burnley's Hannes Delcroix and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, as well as record goalscorer, Duckens Nazon, formerly of Coventry City and Oldham Athletic.

However, the squad's star name would almost certainly have become ex-Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, had the Frenchman not dismissed suggestions of a call-up.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Saint-Maximin's father is reportedly Haitian, meaning the 28-year-old would be eligible for a call-up through his parentage.

The attacker, who plays for Club America in Mexico's Liga MX, has refuted the suggestion, however, stating he is not eligible and will not be going to the World Cup - unless he receives an improbable France call-up, that is.

"I would like to congratulate the Haitian people and the national team for this historic qualification," Saint-Maximin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is an important moment, and I am sincerely happy for Haiti.

"I see that some people have made connections, probably because I am Guadeloupean and Guyanese. But to be clear, there is no approach and no project concerning the Haitian national team.

"Total respect to the Haitian players who have earned their place in this World Cup. They fought for this qualification, and it is important not to associate them with rumors.

"Strength to them for the World Cup", he added.

Saint-Maximin references two different Caribbean nations, Guadeloupe and Guyana, as his family's origin, debunking the rumour that he might appear at next summer's tournament in the blue-and-white of Haiti.