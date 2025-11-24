Manchester United teenager needed mentality check after Arsenal transfer: report

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted that one member of the club's Carrington academy was thrust into the limelight too soon.

Amorim has regularly allowed members of the Red Devils' Under-18s and Under-21s to train with the first team, which has helped build relationships across the club since his arrival.

Former boss Erik ten Hag was often criticised for not doing so, especially given he opted to overlook full-back Alvaro Fernandez when both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were injured, with the Spaniard then going on to join Real Madrid.

Ruben Amorim says one player was thrust into the limelight too quickly at Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

With players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui all soon set to head off to the Africa Cup of Nations, Amorim was asked earlier this week whether the club could look to use their academy talents to help plug gaps.

Shea Lacey is a name who continues to attract attention, but it wasn't the young forward who was mentioned initially, but a team-mate who has already made his first-team debut.

"He [Chido Obi] played last year, but I think it was too soon," said Amorim. "We didn't have a team we could put a young kid of 16 into and him not struggle. He's one of the guys but he started too soon. Sometimes it's hard to deal with that, with the kids, because they think that 'I'm already here'. We need to be careful with that.

"I'm really happy with him [Lacey]. He struggled a little bit with injuries but they did a very good job balancing his body and you can sense he can manage more load during training.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He has a lot of talent but when they come here they can sense the speed is completely different, so they need to spend more time with us to be prepared because our training is hard. In Premier League games the pressure is harder, so they need to be ready.

"When you call a kid up to the first team, they need to behave really well. This connection is really important. We are putting everything in place - a nutritionist for the academy starts now - in our club. That is something that should be basic.

"All these things we are doing, so I have more time with them and I'm more confident with them. When we put these kids in to play in the Premier League, they will struggle, but will struggle less I think."

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi hasn't featured for the first team this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands coaches at Manchester United want more from Obi in terms of his all-round game, with pressing and hold-up play key facets that the teenager must work on across this season with the Under-21s.

It is no secret that Obi has natural goalscoring abilities, but to be a success in England, the teenager must possess more than that, as seen by the likes of Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

What do you think comes next for Obi? Will a loan move be the next ploy? Let us know down below...