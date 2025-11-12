Wolves make sensational move for former club captain as Rob Edwards transfer restriction revealed: report

Rob Edwards has left Middlesbrough to replace Vitor Pereira at Wolves

Wolves will hope the appointment of Rob Edwards, confirmed on Wednesday, inspires them to climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.

They have picked up a dismal two points from their opening 11 matches, a run that led to the inevitable dismissal of Portuguese coach Pereira.

Wolves moved quickly to appoint former Luton manager Edwards, who had guided Middlesbrough to second in the Championship before his exit.

Wolves want former captain to return to Molineux

Rob Edwards is set to revamp Wolves' backroom staff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edwards’ backroom staff will be a key component as the club look to create a winning formula and avoid relegation.

The Telegraph claim Paul Trollope, currently at Southampton, is expected to be appointed on the coaching staff, while there have been links to former defender Joleon Lescott.

But the most notable potential appointment would be that of former captain Conor Coady, who has reportedly been targeted for a return.

Such a deal is said to be 'highly unlikely' given Coady only signed for Championship side Wrexham from Leicester City in the summer.

The 32-year-old defender is out of favour at the Racecourse Ground, though, and has not started a league match since a 3-1 defeat to QPR in September.

Coady, who played a key role in Wolves’ ascent from the Championship back to prominence in the Premier League, was at Molineux while Edwards coached there.

Wolves will also bring in former Rangers coach Harry Watling from Middlesbrough.

Conor Coady spent eight years at Wolves after joining in 2015

Edwards will be faced with a dilemma in the January transfer window, with Wolves already at their quota for non-homegrown players.

That could limit the club’s business in what is likely to be a crucial window, though the expectation is that more Premier League experience will be sought.

Edwards’ first game in charge will be at home to Crystal Palace after the upcoming international break, as Wolves continue their search for a first win of 2025-26.