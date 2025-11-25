Five England players who would benefit from proposed FIFA squad expansion at 2026 World Cup
There could be more players available for selection at next year's World Cup.
The highly-anticipated 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico is now just a few months away, and squad planning will have begun in earnest.
England qualified comfortably, finishing top of their group without conceding a goal under Thomas Tuchel.
Focus will now be on preparation for the finals, where the Three Lions will be expected to challenge for football’s most prestigious trophy.
And they could benefit from a potential rule change for the tournament. FIFA are reportedly considering expanding the maximum squad size from 26 to 30 players, which would mean more strength in depth for Tuchel.
It would also mean more players currently on the periphery could find themselves on the plane to North America, when they otherwise might have missed out. We have taken a look at some of the possible beneficiaries.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Remarkably, Trent Alexander-Arnold is far from guaranteed a place in the final squad, with Tuchel clearly unconvinced by the Real Madrid right-back.
A strong season with Los Blancos could change that, but the former Liverpool man has work to do to get back in the international fold, and a 30-player squad would certainly help his case.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Djed Spence
The Tottenham full-back has impressed under Thomas Frank but given the quality ahead of him, he might struggle to make a 26-man squad.
Expanded to 30, though, and his ability to play on both flanks, as well as his raw pace, could make him a useful inclusion.
Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen has consistently been West Ham’s best attacking player in recent years, even when the Hammers have underperformed.
A reliable goal scorer and a player capable of producing moments of brilliance, he has been a victim of England’s wealth of forward talent. But he could force his way into an expanded squad.
Jack Grealish
A key figure at Euro 2020, Jack Grealish has since fallen out of favour at Manchester City and gone on loan to Everton in an attempt to revitalise his Premier League career.
He has started well on Merseyside, and he could be an exciting wildcard option in a 30-player World Cup squad.
Ollie Watkins
No England striker has come close to the form of Harry Kane at Bayern Munich this season, but Tuchel will want options.
Ollie Watkins had a slow start to the season with Aston Villa, but he has done it before on the international stage and would add real depth in attack in an expanded squad.
We've compiled the consummate collection of quizzes in The Ultimate FourFourTwo Football Quiz Book. This isn't just any quiz book; its packed with 2,500 questions across more than 180 different quizzes, designed to truly test your knowledge. From who scored the winner in the 1994 League Cup Final to which Swedish Club Peter Crouch joined on loan, and covering everything from the Champions League to the legendary Pele and everything in between.
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.