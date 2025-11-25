Five England players who would benefit from proposed FIFA squad expansion at 2026 World Cup

Thomas Tuchel has some big decisions to make ahead of the World Cup

The highly-anticipated 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico is now just a few months away, and squad planning will have begun in earnest.

England qualified comfortably, finishing top of their group without conceding a goal under Thomas Tuchel.

Focus will now be on preparation for the finals, where the Three Lions will be expected to challenge for football’s most prestigious trophy.

Thomas Tuchel experimented with his squad in the most recent international breaks (Image credit: Getty Images)

And they could benefit from a potential rule change for the tournament. FIFA are reportedly considering expanding the maximum squad size from 26 to 30 players, which would mean more strength in depth for Tuchel.

It would also mean more players currently on the periphery could find themselves on the plane to North America, when they otherwise might have missed out. We have taken a look at some of the possible beneficiaries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Remarkably, Trent Alexander-Arnold is far from guaranteed a place in the final squad, with Tuchel clearly unconvinced by the Real Madrid right-back.

A strong season with Los Blancos could change that, but the former Liverpool man has work to do to get back in the international fold, and a 30-player squad would certainly help his case.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Djed Spence

The Tottenham full-back has impressed under Thomas Frank but given the quality ahead of him, he might struggle to make a 26-man squad.

Expanded to 30, though, and his ability to play on both flanks, as well as his raw pace, could make him a useful inclusion.

Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has consistently been West Ham’s best attacking player in recent years, even when the Hammers have underperformed.

A reliable goal scorer and a player capable of producing moments of brilliance, he has been a victim of England’s wealth of forward talent. But he could force his way into an expanded squad.

Jarrod Bowen has been a consistent performer for West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Grealish

A key figure at Euro 2020, Jack Grealish has since fallen out of favour at Manchester City and gone on loan to Everton in an attempt to revitalise his Premier League career.

He has started well on Merseyside, and he could be an exciting wildcard option in a 30-player World Cup squad.

Ollie Watkins

No England striker has come close to the form of Harry Kane at Bayern Munich this season, but Tuchel will want options.

Ollie Watkins had a slow start to the season with Aston Villa, but he has done it before on the international stage and would add real depth in attack in an expanded squad.