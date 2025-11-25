Explained: Why Trinity Rodman faces crucial NWSL standoff with European clubs watching closely

Trinity Rodman's situation regarding her next contract has the potential to change the shape of women's football in the United States.

Rodman, 23, will soon see her current deal with the Washington Spirit expire, and the USWNT star could do nothing as her side lost the NWSL final against Gotham FC on Sunday.

With European clubs lurking, a storm is on the horizon as salary caps again enter the conversation, as FourFourTwo explains why Rodman now has the chance to speak out on an issue that may alter the landscape of football Stateside.

The Trinity Rodman saga: what's going on?

Trinity Rodman helped Washington Spirit reach the NWSL final this season (Image credit: Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Contributing significantly to Washington Spirit's run to the NWSL final, Rodman has still suffered an injury-hit campaign, and could do very little as Gotham FC emerged victorious in this weekend's final in San Jose.

A sold-out crowd of 18,000 packed into the PayPal Park to watch the two teams, with Rose Lavelle scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Gotham FC were crowned 2025 NWSL champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is Rodman - who ranks in FourFourTwo's list of the 10 best right-wingers in women's football - that continues to cause the biggest stir, with her future still hanging in the balance. Runners-up Washington Spirit are unable to offer a deal that matches USL side DC Power, with the California-born forward now at a crossroads as she decides her next step.

As it stands, current club Spirit cannot offer a better deal financially, given the NWSL salary cap that remains in place. However, with a long-standing influence in the women's game, losing Rodman would be catastrophic and a huge blow, something league commissioner Jessica Berman is trying to resolve.

"We want Trinity in the NWSL, and we will fight for her," Berman said in the NWSL Final presser earlier in the week as the league strives to retain her services.

Rodman has more than delivered during her time in NWSL, scoring 23 goals. The 23-year-old is also reportedly drawing interest from European clubs, with fellow US teammate Alyssa Thompson joining Chelsea from Angel City in September 2025.

Rodman remains unsure about her next step, but it would be a huge loss as a new icon to the women's game, given her status as a player to look up to for aspiring female footballers in the USA.

Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think naturally only having nine minutes going into a final is not ideal," said the Spirit forward after their NWSL final defeat. "As much as I don't want to admit it, I still don't feel like I was my full self tonight, which sucks.

"I feel like this is the second year I've gone to a final not feeling myself. So it just makes me sad. But yeah, for me, I was just trying to go out there and do what I could. I definitely underperformed."

