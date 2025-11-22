Crystal Palace handed big Marc Guehi boost following expected Liverpool approach

Crystal Palace fear their captain will be of interest to the current champions in January

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Crystal Palace&#039;s Marc Guehi arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux on November 22, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Marc Guehi's current Crystal Palace contract expires at the end of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been handed a big boost regarding the future of Marc Guehi.

The Eagles are flying high in the Premier League, troubling the Champions League spots under the guidance of Oliver Glasner.

The south London club’s position was strengthened further with an away win over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (22 November) afternoon.

Marc Guehi provides Crystal Palace boost despite Liverpool circling

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is entering the last 12 months of his contract

Liverpool are the frontrunners for Guehi's signature (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club captain Guehi faced intense interest from Liverpool over the summer, his proposed £35m move to Anfield collapsing on deadline day.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season, and Glasner confirmed last month that the centre-back will not sign a new deal.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace retain some fear that the Reds will come back in for Guehi in January, but the centre-back himself doesn’t appear to be looking beyond this campaign.

“My obsession is to get better,” Guehi told BBC MOTD. “My obsession is also this team and to do well for my team and my team-mates.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be playing football. Even when I missed one game last week it hurts. I’m still miles away from where I want to be, so I’m grateful to my team-mates for pushing me.

“I think after last season, the goal is to hopefully win another trophy, and try to surpass where we finished in the table last season.”

While a club captain is unlikely to talk up the chances of him leaving in an interview, much less a level-headed figure like Guehi, the 25-year-old is not talking like a man who expects to be off in just over a month’s time.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer

Palace reportedly see Liverpool as the only candidates for a January approach to their defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it appears almost certain that Guehi will be leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

With Liverpool’s current woes, however, there will be plenty of fear that the Merseysiders have extra motivation to move decisively in the January window.

Guehi is always likely to keep his cards close to his chest in terms of his future plans, but this post-match interview goes much stronger in favour of Palace than necessary, suggesting he isn’t eyeing an immediate exit.

Guehi is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Crystal Palace next face Manchester United, when Premier League action returns next weekend.

