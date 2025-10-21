Newcastle United coach wanted for national team job: report
Newcastle's season is yet to get going with the team currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table with two wins from their opening eight matches.
Narrow home defeats by Liverpool and Arsenal have left a bitter taste in the mouth on Tyneside but defensive performances have tended to be somewhat encouraging.
In attack, new signing Nick Woltemade aside, the Magpies have faltered, scoring just seven times so far this term as much of the goalscoring burden has fallen on the German, who joined from VfB Stuttgart over the summer.
Newcastle first-team coach wanted for international job
Fellow transfer window arrival Yoane Wissa is yet to make his debut for the club, after a £55 million deadline day move, due to a knee injury sustained during September's international break.
Newcastle's early season predicament could be complicated further by news that one of the club's backroom figures is being targeted for a new role.
The Geordies could lose their well-respected, local first-team coach Graeme Jones to the Sweden setup, according to the Daily Mail.
While the report suggests Jones would only be required to assist Potter initially during November 2025 and March 2026's international breaks, the coach would be conspicuous by his absence from the training ground.
Jones has previous experience as an assistant with England and Belgium and is thought of highly in coaching circles.
Potter was unveiled as Sweden boss earlier this week, replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson who was sacked following a string of three consecutive FIFA World Cup qualifying defeats, leaving the country bottom of their qualification group.
Sweden will have the chance to qualify for next summer's World Cup due to their performance in the UEFA Nations League, even if they do not improve upon their direct qualifying position.
Potter's contract with the SvFF (Swedish Football Federation) runs until March at which point he will have the opportunity to extend depending on the outcome of their World Cup qualification bid.
