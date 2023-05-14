WATCH: AC Milan players speak to unhappy ultras after Spezia loss with Inter up next

AC Milan's players spoke with the club's unhappy ultras at the side of the pitch following their 2-0 loss away to 18th-placed Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

The defeat leaves the Rossoneri adrift in the race for a place in next season's Champions League as they sit four points behid fourth-placed Lazio with just three rounds remaining in the competition.

Milan face Sampdoria, Juventus and Verona in their final three fixtures, but qualification now looks difficult and Saturday's loss follows the disappointing defeat against Inter in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg at San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter and Milan now meet again in the return fixture at the same stadium on Tuesday and the ultras are likely to have called for maximum effort and concentration ahead of that fixture.

Ultras have long been a part of Italian football culture and the term was born in the country. Often, these groups will turn up at training grounds before a big match, but it is more unusual to see the players in conversations with them inside the stadiums.

AC Milan have endured difficult times in recent years, but won Serie A last season for the first time since 2010-11 and have impressed with their run to the Champions League semi-finals this season.