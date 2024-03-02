WATCH: AFC Wimbledon beat MK Dons with 94th-minute winner in incredible scenes

Ronan Curtis scored a dramatic late winner as AFC Wimbledon beat fierce rivals MK Dons 1-0 at Plough Lane in the teams' League Two clash on Saturday.

MK Dons were looking for a win to boost their hopes of automatic promotion, but were denied at the death as Curtis slotted home the winner in the final seconds after a late attack from the home side.

There was plenty of noise from the home fans throughout the match and the late winner saw incredible celebrations from the AFC Wimbledon support.

This rivalry began with the controversial relocation of Wimbledon FC to Milton Keynes in September 2003.

With that move imminent, AFC Wimbledon were created in 2002, but these two teams played at different levels of English football for many years.

The first competitive fixture between AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons took place in the FA Cup in December 2012, but the pair have met regularly in recent seasons.

Since AFC Wimbledon's promotion to the Football League, the fixture has become one of the most intense derby meetings in the country and has been named as one of the five fiercest rivalries in the EFL.

AFC Wimbledon's win sees them climb to 10th in League Two, with 50 points from their 35 games so far this season.

MK Dons are eight points better off in fifth, but missed a good opportunity to close in on the three automatic promotion places and are now five points behind both Stockport County (second) and Wrexham (third). Stockport also have a game in hand.