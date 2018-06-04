WATCH: Alexander-Arnold dazzles with England wonder-strike
Trent Alexander-Arnold looked immediately at home in his first training session for England on Monday.
Most people like to keep a low profile on their first day in a new job, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is clearly not most people.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise, impressing for Liverpool and earning a call-up to the England squad for the World Cup in Russia.
And when he took to the field for his first training session for his country on Monday, Alexander-Arnold highlighted the confidence that must be pulsing through his veins.
Taking aim at goal from over 20 yards out, the full-back drove an unstoppable effort beyond a flat-footed Jordan Pickford.
Just take a look at this beauty:
"Alright, , it's your first session with the squad so just keep it simple..." June 4, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.