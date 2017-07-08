WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads

The heart-warming moment Athletic Bilbao players surprised team-mate and cancer sufferer Yeray with a touching show of solidarity was filmed, and it's guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

Yeray was first diagnosed with testicular cancer last December and had an operation to remove a tumour, returning to first-team action in February.

However, examinations last month revealed the disease had returned and the 22-year-old swiftly began chemotherapy.

His team-mates showed their support by agreeing to shave their heads, and you can watch the moment Yeray witnessed it for the first time below.