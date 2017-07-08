WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
Yeray is undergoing chemotherapy having been diagnosed with cancer and his Athletic Bilbao team-mates surprised him with a show of support.
The heart-warming moment Athletic Bilbao players surprised team-mate and cancer sufferer Yeray with a touching show of solidarity was filmed, and it's guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
Yeray was first diagnosed with testicular cancer last December and had an operation to remove a tumour, returning to first-team action in February.
However, examinations last month revealed the disease had returned and the 22-year-old swiftly began chemotherapy.
His team-mates showed their support by agreeing to shave their heads, and you can watch the moment Yeray witnessed it for the first time below.
VÍDEO: Sorpresa para July 7, 2017
