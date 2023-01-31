Watch: Bournemouth have just delivered the best announcement video all window
Bournemouth fully had us believing they'd signed Cherno Samba
Bournemouth have won the transfer window – OK, so they didn't sign Enzo Fernandez for over £100 million, but they released a hell of an announcement video.
Illia Zabarnyi joined the Cherries in a busy deadline day dash from Dynamo Kyiv, as the south coast outfit look to motor away from relegation. Bournemouth have also signed the likes of Darren Randolph, Matias Vina, Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara this month in a hectic window and the first under new ownership.
But perhaps the best thing that they've done all this time is making us believe that there was a chance that they could bringing in Championship Manager legend, Cherno Samba, to help them fight the drop.
Bournemouth have announced Illia Zabarnyi in the best way possible
Hey @FootballManager – have you got any wonderkid suggestions? 🤔January 31, 2023
It might have seemed as if Bournemouth might have been at a loose end this window when they asked Football Manager publicly on Twitter (opens in new tab) if they had any suggestions of who to bring into the club.
Of course, it was all just a set-up.
Signed, sealed, delivered 🍒 pic.twitter.com/KffmWhKONgJanuary 31, 2023
When you pause the video (opens in new tab), you can see some fantastic throwbacks on the FM screen. Anthony Vanden Borre, Cherno Samba, Mark Kerr, Fabio Silva, Freddy Adu and "that regen from your FM18 save" all populate the list, before the cursor scrolls down to Zabarnyi.
There's even the view of the defender's stats in the game – before the camera pans away from the screen to show the man himself searching for Football Manager players.
Top work, Bournemouth. We're willing Zabarnyi to be a hit just for this.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
