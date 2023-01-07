Watch: Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister scores incredible back-heel flick vs Middlesbrough

By Ben Hayward
published

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister came off the bench to score twice against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday

Alexis Mac Allister scores for Brighton against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has started 2023 where he left on in 2022 by scoring an incredible, improvised back-heel flick in the FA Cup against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Mac Allister came off the bench to feature for the last 28 minutes of Brighton's 4-1 win away to Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday night in his first appearance since helping Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last month.

The 24-year-old was a substitute again for the trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, but he did not take long to make his mark after coming on for the second half at the Riverside Stadium.

After replacing Adam Lallana at the break, the Argentine got himself on the scoresheet in spectacular style just 13 minutes later as he adjusted his body and flicked a wayward Pervis Estupinan shot into the corner with an outrageous back-heeled effort.

The former Boca Juniors midfielder then added another with 10 minutes left and Deniz Undav rounded off a 5-1 victory from a tight angle just before the end.

See more

Brighton have now scored nine goals in their last two games under Roberto De Zerbi and will head into next weekend's Premier League clash at home to Liverpool full of confidence.

Mac Allister could return to the starting line-up for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.