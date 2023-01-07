Watch: Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister scores incredible back-heel flick vs Middlesbrough

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has started 2023 where he left on in 2022 by scoring an incredible, improvised back-heel flick in the FA Cup against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Mac Allister came off the bench to feature for the last 28 minutes of Brighton's 4-1 win away to Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday night in his first appearance since helping Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last month.

The 24-year-old was a substitute again for the trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, but he did not take long to make his mark after coming on for the second half at the Riverside Stadium.

After replacing Adam Lallana at the break, the Argentine got himself on the scoresheet in spectacular style just 13 minutes later as he adjusted his body and flicked a wayward Pervis Estupinan shot into the corner with an outrageous back-heeled effort.

The former Boca Juniors midfielder then added another with 10 minutes left and Deniz Undav rounded off a 5-1 victory from a tight angle just before the end.

Brighton have now scored nine goals in their last two games under Roberto De Zerbi and will head into next weekend's Premier League clash at home to Liverpool full of confidence.

Mac Allister could return to the starting line-up for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side.