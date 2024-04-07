WATCH: Bruno Fernandes hits incredible goal from centre circle for Manchester United vs Liverpool

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored an amazing equaliser from the centre circle against Liverpool on Sunday

Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Liverpool in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored an extraordinary equaliser for the Red Devils in his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side were second best in a one-sided half and although Liverpool led through Luis Diaz, the Reds missed chances to extend their lead.

