WATCH: Bruno Fernandes hits incredible goal from centre circle for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored an extraordinary equaliser for the Red Devils in his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side were second best in a one-sided half and although Liverpool led through Luis Diaz, the Reds missed chances to extend their lead.

The second half was following a similar pattern until Fernandes struck against the run of play with 50 minutes on the clock.

Jurgen Klopp's side could only draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, despite Liverpool's dominance in the first half against Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Liverpool in possession close to the halfway line and looking to build again, there appeared little danger, but Jarell Quansah squared a pass straight into the path of Fernandes.

Spotting Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher out of position outside his area, the Portuguese hit a first-time shot from the centre circle which flew over the Irishman's head and into the net to level the match in extraorinary scenes.

Wild celebrations followed at Old Trafford and the goal changed the game completely, with United going on to score a second through Kobbie Mainoo after 67 minutes.

But Liverpool won a penalty with five minutes remaining and Mohamed Salah kept his cool in windy conditions, after the ball kept rolling off the spot, to convert from 12 yards out.

The draw means Liverpool are now second in the table with seven rounds remaining in the title race, behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference and ahead of champions Manchester City by one point.

Manchester United are in sixth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand over Unai Emery's side.

