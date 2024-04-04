Erik ten Hag keen to fast-track Manchester United 16-year-old after contract decision

Manchester United are set to fast-track a 16-year-old destined for big things into their first team.

And if you’re the kind of person who is for some reason constantly caught by surprise by the inevitable passage of time, prepare to feel old: two of Darren Fletcher’s sons have signed professional contracts with their father's former employers.

Twin brothers Jack and Tyler Fletcher made the move from Manchester City last year for a reported £1.25m combined fee, and have now penned senior terms at Old Trafford with the expectation that they could soon make their breakthrough into the Manchester United first team.

Erik ten Hag sees 'huge potential' in Manchester United youngster Jack Fletcher

The Sun reports that manager Erik ten Hag has been ‘wowed’ by 16-year-old Jack, in particular, and wants to ‘fast-track’ his progress after eight appearances for the club’s under-18s side this season.

A mysterious anonymous source, who may or may not have had a Dalkeith accent, said: “Erik Ten Hag has been watching Jack closely for several months now and has been really impressed.

“He thinks he has huge potential which is why he decided to promote him to train with the first team last week. Ten Hag is now working with his staff to put a plan in place to try and develop and fast-track Jack’s progress.

Former United star Darren Fletcher's sons have signed professional terms with the club

“He is likely to go out on loan next season but Erik believes, in the long term, he has a massive future at United. He’s been wowed by his attitude, and his maturity and thinks he is the latest in an exciting crop of talent to be coming through at United.”

Jack reportedly trained with the United first team back in November ahead of the side’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Tyler (also 16, because that’s how twins work) has meanwhile made five appearances at youth level as well as representing Scotland’s under-age sides. Jack, meanwhile, is in the England youth system. Draw your own patriotic conclusions as to which one of the pair that makes the evil twin.

