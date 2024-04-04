Erik ten Hag keen to fast-track Manchester United 16-year-old after contract decision

By Steven Chicken
published

One Manchester United teenager has caught the eye this season, with Erik ten Hag taking note

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newport County and Manchester United at Rodney Parade on January 28, 2024 in Newport, Wales.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to fast-track a 16-year-old destined for big things into their first team.

And if you’re the kind of person who is for some reason constantly caught by surprise by the inevitable passage of time, prepare to feel old: two of Darren Fletcher’s sons have signed professional contracts with their father's former employers.

