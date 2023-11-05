WATCH: Ciro Immobile makes surprise Drag Race appearance in 'message of freedom'

Italy and Lazio captain Ciro Immobile made a surprise appearance on Drag Race Italia on Friday evening.

Immobile was appearing as a guest judge alongside his wife, influencer Jessica Melena, as he became the latest in a line of athletes to feature on the TV show made famous by American entertainer RuPaul.

"We’re happy that you have chosen us to send out this message of freedom," the 33-year-old said.

He follows the likes of skier Gus Kenworthy, figure skater Adam Rippon and footballer Josh Cavallo as guests on the show, and received widespread praise for doing so.

One supporter wrote on Instagram: "As a gay FC Inter Milan supporter, I cannot say enough thank you to Ciro Immobile as guest judge [on] Drag Race Italia."

Melissa Bianchini, one of Drag Race's competitors, showed her gratitude on screen by saying: "The whole drag family thanks you. Your support and your presence means a lot because our mission is to take the drag world further."

A former performer on the show, Silvana Della Magliana, wrote: "The message that Ciro and Jessica wanted to bring to Drag Race Italy was very important for us. Sport and inclusion should always go hand in hand."

Early last month, 11 of Drag Race Italia's 13 queens, in full drag, were invited to watch Inter take on Bologna at San Siro by streaming service Paramount+, Inter's shirt sponsor.

Their pitchside photos went viral and the group looked on as the Serie A sides played out a 2-2 draw.

A report in the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera quoted attendee Leila Yarn as saying: "As a child I quickly became a professional dancer but I was teased and bullied by those who played football. It's an environment that scares me a little."

But thankfully Yarn's fears were unfounded, as supporters reportedly took photos and selfies, and kept their jeers for the visiting Bologna team.

Immobile is currently trying to help Lazio overturn a slow start to the 2023/24 season, with the Eagles sitting eighth after 11 games.

The 33-year-old has scored three goals from 10 games, and will next face Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday.

