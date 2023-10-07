Jose Mourinho 'convinced' he will work in Saudi Arabia amid rumours of Roma axe

Jose Mourinho has said he is 'convinced' he will coach in Saudi Arabia one day as pressure mounts on the Portuguese at Roma.

After seven rounds of Serie A, Roma are down in 13th place and according to Corriere dello Sport, Mourinho will be sacked if the Giallorossi lose at Cagliari on Sunday.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager recently revealed he had turned down a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Roma.

"I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football for a manager," he said.

"I decided to reject because I told the Roma board, fans and players that I was going to stay. I gave them my word."

But he might be free to move to Saudi Arabia soon unless results pick up with his current club.

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it," the 60-year-old told the MBC Egypt.

"No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [work in Saudi Arabia]."

Mourinho also spoke about Saudi Arabia in July, admitting he would be keen to work in the Pro League.

"Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia," he said. "I want to feel the development there.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing."

More Serie A stories

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be in for a January exit after he was mocked in a video online by his own club.

AC Milan have announced plans to move away from their iconic San Siro home and build a new stadium in the south of the city.

And Roma's Romelu Lukaku is being targeted by fans of former club Inter, who plan to hand out 50,000 whistles to show their 'disgust' when he returns to the San Siro with his current club at the end of this month.