WATCH: Erling Haaland misses penalty for Manchester City away to Sheffield United

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland missed a golden chance to give the champions the lead away to Sheffield United on Sunday as he hit a first-half penalty against the post.

City were awarded a penalty after John Egan was adjudged to have handled a Julian Alvarez cutback for Haaland late in the opening period at Bramall Lane.

The Sheffield United defender was unfortunate, but the decision stood and Haaland stepped up to take the spot-kick.

Haaland had netted his previous seven penalties in the Premier League and sent goalkeeper Wes Foderingham the wrong way this time, only to see his left-footed effort rebound off the post after 36 minutes.

ERLING HAALAND MISSES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NOt68mK3TRAugust 27, 2023 See more

According to Opta, Manchester City have only converted 70% of their penalties in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola, with just 43 of 61 scored in the competition during his tenure.

That is the lowest percentage of any team to have taken at least 30 in the Premier League under a manager.

After missing a couple more excellent chances, Haaland headed City into the lead from a Jack Grealish cross in the 63rd minute.

More Manchester City stories

A season preview for Manchester City is available, and asks if they can break even more records in the upcoming campaign following their treble win. Every single club in the top four tiers of English football have also been previewed.

Manchester City have been linked with Bayern Munich's Canadian star Alphonso Davies, but a move for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta is off.